Komaki Super on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Khargone for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Khargone includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230