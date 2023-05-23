Komaki Super on road price in Khammam starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Khammam starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Khammam for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Khammam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230