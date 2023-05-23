Komaki Super on road price in Jorhat starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Jorhat starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Jorhat for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Jorhat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230