Komaki Super on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230