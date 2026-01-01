hamburger icon
SEPriceRangeSpecifications
Komaki SE Front Right View
Komaki SE Left View
Komaki SE Handle Bar View
Komaki SE Ignition Buttion View
Komaki SE Right Tyre View
Komaki SE Bootspace View
6/6

Komaki SE X4

64,343*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
SE X4

SE X4

SE X4 Prices

The SE X4, is priced at ₹64,343 (ex-showroom).

SE X4 Range

The SE X4 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SE X4 Colours

The SE X4 is available in 4 colour options: Garnet Red, Jet Black, Royal Blue, Pure Gold.

SE X4 Battery & Range

SE X4 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the SE X4 include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Ola Electric S1 Air priced ₹90 Thousands.

SE X4 Specs & Features

The SE X4 has Gradeability, Projector Headlights, i3s Technology, Seat Type, Additional Features and Geo Fencing.

Komaki SE X4 Price

SE X4

₹ 64,343*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,999
Insurance
4,344
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,343
EMI@1,383/mo
Close

Komaki SE X4 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Rear Brake Diameter
Disc
Front Brake
Alloy
Wheels Type
Drum
Rear Brake
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
65-70 km

Engine and Transmission

Max Torque
Automatic
No Of Cylinders
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Transmission
Hub Motor
Water Proof Rating
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Telescopic Shocker
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Shocker

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Self Diagnos, Parking Assist, Repair Switch, Auto Repair, Riding Mode- Eco|Sport|Turbo
Music Control
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Digital
Display
1.8 kWh

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours

Electricals

Battery Capacity
LED
Low Battery Indicator
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
Li-ion
Komaki SE X4 EMI
EMI1,245 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
57,908
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
57,908
Interest Amount
16,772
Payable Amount
74,680

Komaki SE other Variants

SE LI

₹ 74,521*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,999
Insurance
4,522
On-Road Price in Delhi
74,521
EMI@1,602/mo
SE Pro

SE Pro

₹ 93,925*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
3,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,925
EMI@2,019/mo
SE Ultra

SE Ultra

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,250
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,249
EMI@2,456/mo
SE Max

SE Max

₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,000
Insurance
5,236
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,15,236
EMI@2,477/mo
View breakup

Komaki SE Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
SEvsMagnus G Max
Ola Electric S1 Air

Ola Electric S1 Air

89,999Ex-Showroom
SEvsS1 Air
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999Ex-Showroom
SEvsMagnus Grand
Okaya EV Faast F2B

Okaya EV Faast F2B

89,999Ex-Showroom
SEvsFaast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2T

Okaya EV Faast F2T

89,999Ex-Showroom
SEvsFaast F2T
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000Ex-Showroom
SEvsQC1

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

Top Electric Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Popular Komaki Bikes

