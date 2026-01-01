The SE X4, is priced at ₹64,343 (ex-showroom).
The SE X4 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SE X4 is available in 4 colour options: Garnet Red, Jet Black, Royal Blue, Pure Gold.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the SE X4 include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Ola Electric S1 Air priced ₹90 Thousands.
The SE X4 has Gradeability, Projector Headlights, i3s Technology, Seat Type, Additional Features and Geo Fencing.