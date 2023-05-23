Komaki SE on road price in Velachery starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE on road price in Velachery starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE dealers and showrooms in Velachery for best offers. Komaki SE on road price breakup in Velachery includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki SE STD ₹ 96,000