Komaki SE on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE dealers and showrooms in Greater Noida for best offers. Komaki SE on road price breakup in Greater Noida includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki SE STD ₹ 96,000