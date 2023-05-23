Komaki SE on road price in Fatehpur starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE on road price in Fatehpur starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE dealers and showrooms in Fatehpur for best offers. Komaki SE on road price breakup in Fatehpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki SE STD ₹ 96,000