Komaki SE on road price in Dahanu starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE on road price in Dahanu starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE dealers and showrooms in Dahanu for best offers. Komaki SE on road price breakup in Dahanu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki SE STD ₹ 96,000