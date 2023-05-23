Komaki SE on road price in Bankura starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE on road price in Bankura starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE dealers and showrooms in Bankura for best offers. Komaki SE on road price breakup in Bankura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki SE STD ₹ 96,000