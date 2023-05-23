Komaki SE on road price in Aurangabad Maharashtra starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE on road price in Aurangabad Maharashtra starts from Rs. 96,000. Visit your nearest Komaki SE dealers and showrooms in Aurangabad Maharashtra for best offers. Komaki SE on road price breakup in Aurangabad Maharashtra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki SE STD ₹ 96,000