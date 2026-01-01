The SE LI, is priced at ₹74,521 (ex-showroom).
The SE LI offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SE LI is available in 4 colour options: Garnet Red, Jet Black, Royal Blue, Pure Gold.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the SE LI include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Ola Electric S1 Air priced ₹90 Thousands.
The SE LI has Charging at Home, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.