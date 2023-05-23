Komaki MX3 on road price in Vaniyambadi starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 on road price in Vaniyambadi starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 dealers and showrooms in Vaniyambadi for best offers. Komaki MX3 on road price breakup in Vaniyambadi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki MX3 STD ₹ 95,000