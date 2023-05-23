Komaki MX3 on road price in Manavadar starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 on road price in Manavadar starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 dealers and showrooms in Manavadar for best offers. Komaki MX3 on road price breakup in Manavadar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki MX3 STD ₹ 95,000