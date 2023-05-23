Komaki MX3 on road price in Joginder Nagar starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 on road price in Joginder Nagar starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 dealers and showrooms in Joginder Nagar for best offers. Komaki MX3 on road price breakup in Joginder Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki MX3 STD ₹ 95,000