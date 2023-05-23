Komaki M-5 on road price in Belgaum starts from Rs. 99,000. Visit your nearest Komaki M-5 on road price in Belgaum starts from Rs. 99,000. Visit your nearest Komaki M-5 dealers and showrooms in Belgaum for best offers. Komaki M-5 on road price breakup in Belgaum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki M-5 STD ₹ 99,000