Komaki LY
1/8
Komaki LY Front Wheel View
2/8
Komaki LY Headlight View
3/8
Komaki LY Rear Disk Break View
4/8
Komaki LY Right View
5/8
Komaki LY Seat View
6/8

Komaki LY Dual Battery

1.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
LY Dual Battery

LY Dual Battery Prices

The LY Dual Battery, is priced at ₹1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

LY Dual Battery Range

The LY Dual Battery offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

LY Dual Battery Colours

The LY Dual Battery is available in 3 colour options: Black, Grey, Cherry.

LY Dual Battery Battery & Range

LY Dual Battery vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the LY Dual Battery include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Birla Electro priced between ₹76.11 Thousands - 1.1 Lakhs.

LY Dual Battery Specs & Features

The LY Dual Battery has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Komaki LY Dual Battery Price

LY Dual Battery

₹1.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,06,953
Insurance
5,182
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,135
EMI@2,410/mo
Close

Komaki LY Dual Battery Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
160-200 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Vivid Smart Dash, Parking Assist
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.10 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Komaki LY Dual Battery EMI
EMI2,169 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,00,921
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,00,921
Interest Amount
29,230
Payable Amount
1,30,151

Komaki LY other Variants

LY STD

₹ 81,731*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,000
Insurance
3,731
On-Road Price in Delhi
81,731
EMI@1,757/mo
Close

Komaki LY Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LYvsMagnus G Max
Birla Electro

Birla Electro

76,109 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LYvsElectro
Jitendra Primo

Jitendra Primo

92,007Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LYvsPrimo
Hero Electric Optima

Hero Electric Optima

83,300 - 1.04 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LYvsOptima
HCD India NPS Cargo

HCD India NPS Cargo

80,850 - 1.01 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LYvsNPS Cargo
Okinawa Ridge

Okinawa Ridge

70,096 - 1.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LYvsRidge

view all specs and features

