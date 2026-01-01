The LY Dual Battery, is priced at ₹1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The LY Dual Battery offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The LY Dual Battery is available in 3 colour options: Black, Grey, Cherry.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the LY Dual Battery include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Birla Electro priced between ₹76.11 Thousands - 1.1 Lakhs.
The LY Dual Battery has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.