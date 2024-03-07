Komaki Flora on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 83,660. Visit your nearest Komaki Flora on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 83,660. Visit your nearest Komaki Flora dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Komaki Flora on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Komaki Flora is mainly compared to Seeka Vatsal250 which starts at Rs. 72,910 in Pune, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Pune and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Flora STD ₹ 83,660