Komaki Flora On Road Price in Bangalore

Komaki Flora Right Side View
Komaki Flora Right View
Komaki Flora Foot Space View
Komaki Flora Front Indicator View
Komaki Flora Front Tyre View
Komaki Flora Headlight View
83,656*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Flora Price in Bangalore

Komaki Flora on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 83,660.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Komaki Flora STD₹ 83,660
...Read More

Komaki Flora Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹ 83,656*On-Road Price
80-100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,000
Insurance
4,656
On-Road Price in Bangalore
83,656
EMI@1,798/mo
Komaki Flora Alternatives

Seeka Vatsal250

Seeka Vatsal250

72,910
Vatsal250 Price in Bangalore
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29

Hero Electric AE-29

85,000 - 90,000
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Bangalore
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Bangalore
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Price in Bangalore

Popular Komaki Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Komaki Bikes

    Komaki Flora News

    Komaki Flora in Sacramento Green colour.
    Komaki relaunches Flora electric scooter with 100 km of range at 69,000
    7 Mar 2024
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details
    1 Dec 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
    30 Nov 2023
    The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
    Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
    26 Oct 2023
    Komaki LY electric scooter
    Komaki LY electric scooter gets cheaper by 21,000 for festive period
    24 Sept 2023
