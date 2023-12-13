Kinetic Green Zulu on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 99,150. Visit your nearest Kinetic Green Zulu on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 99,150. Visit your nearest Kinetic Green Zulu dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Kinetic Green Zulu on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kinetic Green Zulu is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 97,800 in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Kinetic Green Zulu STD ₹ 99,150