Kinetic Green Zoom On Road Price in Bengaluru

Kinetic Green Zoom Front Right View
1/10
Kinetic Green Zoom Front View
2/10
Kinetic Green Zoom Left View
3/10
Kinetic Green Zoom Rear View
4/10
Kinetic Green Zoom Right Side View
5/10
Kinetic Green Zoom Right View
6/10
75,100 - 82,500*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Zoom Price in Bengaluru

Kinetic Green Zoom on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 78,780. The on road price for Kinetic Green Zoom top variant goes up to Rs. 86,300 in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kinetic Green Zoom STD₹ 78,780
Kinetic Green Zoom Big B₹ 86,300
Kinetic Green Zoom Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 78,784*On-Road Price
40 Km
70 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,100
Insurance
3,684
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
78,784
EMI@1,693/mo
Big B
₹ 86,304*On-Road Price
40 Kmph
100 Km
    Kinetic Green News

    Lords Zoom is an affordable and frill-free electric scooter meant for regular city commuting.
    Lords Zoom electric scooter first ride review: Worth buying this affordable city commuter?
    7 Nov 2023
    TVS iQube makes your daily rides more exciting.
    Electric scooters: A convenient, efficient & fashionable way to zoom around town
    21 Mar 2023
    Nitin Gadkari's first vehicle was the Kinetic Luna gifted to him by his mother
    Kinetic E-Luna launch: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals his first vehicle
    8 Feb 2024
    Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name in a brand-new electric avatar and will be offered in multiple variants with a 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs and a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.
    Kinetic Green plans to sell one lakh E-Luna electric moped by 2025
    8 Feb 2024
    The Kinetic Green E-Luna is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,990 (introductory, ex-showroom) and will be available with multiple battery pack options
    Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped launched in India, priced from 69,990
    7 Feb 2024
    Kinetic Green Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
