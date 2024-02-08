Kinetic Green e-Luna on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.47 Lakhs. The on road price for Kinetic Green e-Luna top variant goes up to Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price Kinetic Green e-Luna on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.47 Lakhs. The on road price for Kinetic Green e-Luna top variant goes up to Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Kinetic Green e-Luna X1 and the most priced model is Kinetic Green e-Luna X2. Visit your nearest Kinetic Green e-Luna dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Kinetic Green e-Luna on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kinetic Green e-Luna is mainly compared to Okinawa Dual which starts at Rs. 58,992 in Jaipur and Tunwal Elektrika 60 starting at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Kinetic Green e-Luna X1 ₹ 1.47 Lakhs Kinetic Green e-Luna X2 ₹ 1.57 Lakhs