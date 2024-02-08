Saved Articles

Kinetic Green e-Luna On Road Price in Bengaluru

Kinetic Green e-Luna Left Side View
Kinetic Green e-Luna Front Left View
Kinetic Green e-Luna Front Right View
Kinetic Green e-Luna Rear Left View
Kinetic Green e-Luna Rear Right View
Kinetic Green e-Luna Front Tyre View
69,990 - 74,990*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
e-Luna Price in Bengaluru

Kinetic Green e-Luna on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.47 Lakhs. The on road price for Kinetic Green e-Luna top variant goes up to Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Bengaluru.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kinetic Green e-Luna X1₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Kinetic Green e-Luna X2₹ 1.57 Lakhs
...Read More

Kinetic Green e-Luna Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
X1
₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
50 Kmph
90 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,990
RTO
3,580
Insurance
73,570
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
1,47,140
EMI@3,163/mo
X2
₹1.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
50 Kmph
110 Km
View breakup

    Kinetic Green e-Luna News

    Nitin Gadkari's first vehicle was the Kinetic Luna gifted to him by his mother
    Kinetic E-Luna launch: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals his first vehicle
    8 Feb 2024
    Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name in a brand-new electric avatar and will be offered in multiple variants with a 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs and a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.
    Kinetic Green plans to sell one lakh E-Luna electric moped by 2025
    8 Feb 2024
    The Kinetic Green E-Luna is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,990 (introductory, ex-showroom) and will be available with multiple battery pack options
    Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped launched in India, priced from 69,990
    7 Feb 2024
    The Kinetic Green E-Luna will be launched on February 7 and is all set to be one of the more affordable EVs on sale
    Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped to be launched tomorrow: What to expect?
    6 Feb 2024
    The E-Luna from Kinetic Green is all set for its official launch in the country in February.
    Remember Kinetic Luna? Now get ready for E-Luna with bookings at 500
    25 Jan 2024
    Kinetic Green Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
