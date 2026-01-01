The DX STD, is priced at ₹1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The DX STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The DX STD is available in 5 colour options: Black, Blue, Red, Silver, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the DX STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Rowwet Rame priced ₹1.15 Lakhs.
The DX STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest and Display.