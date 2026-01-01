The DX Plus, is priced at ₹1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The DX Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The DX Plus is available in 5 colour options: Black, Blue, Red, Silver, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the DX Plus include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Rowwet Rame priced ₹1.15 Lakhs.
The DX Plus has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Geo Fencing and Anti Theft Alarm.