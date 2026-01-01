hamburger icon
DX Price Range Specifications
Kinetic Green DX Front Left Side
Kinetic Green DX Headlight View
Kinetic Green DX Speedometer View
Kinetic Green DX Footspace View
Kinetic Green DX Front Tyre View
Kinetic Green DX Footrest View
Kinetic Green DX Plus

1.23 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
DX Plus

DX Plus Prices

The DX Plus, is priced at ₹1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

DX Plus Range

The DX Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

DX Plus Colours

The DX Plus is available in 5 colour options: Black, Blue, Red, Silver, White.

DX Plus Battery & Range

DX Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the DX Plus include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Rowwet Rame priced ₹1.15 Lakhs.

DX Plus Specs & Features

The DX Plus has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Geo Fencing and Anti Theft Alarm.

Kinetic Green DX Plus Price

DX Plus

₹1.23 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,499
Insurance
5,370
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,22,869
EMI@2,641/mo
Kinetic Green DX Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS FEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1314 mm
Additional Storage
37 L

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,,Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
116 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.8 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Twin Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
37 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Range | Power | Turbo, 714 mm Seat Length, Find My Vehicle, Follow Me Headlamp, Data Analytics, Trip Analytics
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP
Kinetic Green DX Plus EMI
EMI2,377 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,10,582
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,10,582
Interest Amount
32,028
Payable Amount
1,42,610

Kinetic Green DX other Variants

DX STD

₹1.17 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,499
Insurance
5,263
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,762
EMI@2,510/mo
