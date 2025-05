Keeway SR 250 Price:

Keeway SR 250 is priced at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway SR 250?

The Keeway SR 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Keeway SR 250 colour options?

Keeway SR 250 comes in three colour options: Black, Red, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway SR 250?

Keeway SR 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 223 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Keeway SR 250?

Keeway SR 250 rivals are QJ Motor SRC 250, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS ADV, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Bajaj Avenger 220 Street, TVS Ronin.

What is the mileage of Keeway SR 250?

Keeway SR 250 comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).