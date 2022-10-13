Keeway Sixties 300i on road price in Virar starts from Rs. 3.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway Sixties 300i top variant goes up to Rs. 3.69 Lakhs in Virar. The lowest price Keeway Sixties 300i on road price in Virar starts from Rs. 3.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway Sixties 300i top variant goes up to Rs. 3.69 Lakhs in Virar. The lowest price model is Keeway Sixties 300i Matte Light Blue and the most priced model is Keeway Sixties 300i Matte White. Visit your nearest Keeway Sixties 300i dealers and showrooms in Virar for best offers. Keeway Sixties 300i on road price breakup in Virar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Keeway Sixties 300i Matte Light Blue ₹ 3.46 Lakhs Keeway Sixties 300i Matte Grey ₹ 3.58 Lakhs Keeway Sixties 300i Matte White ₹ 3.69 Lakhs