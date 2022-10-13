HT Auto
Keeway Sixties 300i On Road Price in Jaipur

2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sixties 300i on Road Price in Jaipur

Keeway Sixties 300i on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 3.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway Sixties 300i top variant goes up to Rs. 3.55 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Keeway Sixties 300i Matte Light Blue₹ 3.31 Lakhs
Keeway Sixties 300i Matte Grey₹ 3.49 Lakhs
Keeway Sixties 300i Matte White₹ 3.55 Lakhs
Keeway Sixties 300i Variant Wise Price List

Matte Light Blue
₹3.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
278.2 cc
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
23,920
Insurance
8,521
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
3,31,441
EMI@7,124/mo
Matte Grey
₹3.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
278.2 cc
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Matte White
₹3.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
278.2 cc
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
