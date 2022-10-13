HT Auto
Keeway K300 R On Road Price in Nalgonda

2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
K300 R on Road Price in Nalgonda

Keeway K300 R on road price in Nalgonda starts from Rs. 3.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway K300 R top variant goes up to Rs. 3.72 Lakhs in Nalgonda. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Keeway K300 R Glossy White₹ 3.49 Lakhs
Keeway K300 R Glassy Red₹ 3.61 Lakhs
Keeway K300 R Glossy Black₹ 3.72 Lakhs
Keeway K300 R Variant Wise Price List

Glossy White
₹3.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
292.4 cc
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
35,880
Insurance
13,718
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
(Price not available in Nalgonda)
3,48,598
EMI@7,493/mo
Glassy Red
₹3.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
292.4 cc
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Glossy Black
₹3.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
292.4 cc
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
