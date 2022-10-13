Keeway K300 R on road price in Bhadrak starts from Rs. 3.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway K300 R top variant goes up to Rs. 3.53 Lakhs in Bhadrak. The lowest price Keeway K300 R on road price in Bhadrak starts from Rs. 3.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway K300 R top variant goes up to Rs. 3.53 Lakhs in Bhadrak. The lowest price model is Keeway K300 R Glossy White and the most priced model is Keeway K300 R Glossy Black. Visit your nearest Keeway K300 R dealers and showrooms in Bhadrak for best offers. Keeway K300 R on road price breakup in Bhadrak includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Keeway K300 R Glossy White ₹ 3.31 Lakhs Keeway K300 R Glassy Red ₹ 3.43 Lakhs Keeway K300 R Glossy Black ₹ 3.53 Lakhs