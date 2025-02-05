K300 RPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Keeway K300 R Front Right View
View all Images

KEEWAY K300 R

Launched in Oct 2022

4.5
2 Reviews
₹2.65 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
K300 R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 292.4 cc

K300 R: 292.4 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 33.03 kmpl

K300 R: 32 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 33.53 ps

K300 R: 27.88 ps

Speed

Category Average: 159.0 kmph

K300 R: 150.0 kmph

Keeway K300 R Latest Update

Latest News:

Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to ₹55,000. Check new prices
2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins

Keeway K300 R Price:

Keeway K300 R is priced between Rs. 2.65 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Keeway K300 R?

The Keeway K300 R is available in 3 variants - Glossy White, Glassy Red, Glossy Black.

What are the Keeway K300 R colour options?

Keeway K300 R comes in one colour options: Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway K300 R?

Keeway K300 R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 292.4 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Keeway K300 R?

Keeway K300 R rivals are Honda CB300R, TVS Apache RTR 310, Benelli TNT 300, TVS Apache RR 310, Zontes 350R, KTM 250 Duke.

What is the mileage of Keeway K300 R?

Keeway K300 R comes with a mileage of 32 kmpl (Company claimed).

Keeway K300 R Variants
Keeway K300 R price starts at ₹ 2.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
3 Variants Available
K300 R Glossy White₹2.65 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
150 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
K300 R Glassy Red₹2.65 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
150 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
K300 R Glossy Black₹2.65 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
150 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Keeway K300 R Images

14 images
Keeway K300 R Colours

Keeway K300 R is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red

Keeway K300 R Specifications and Features

Max Power27.88 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque25 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage32 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine292.4 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed150 kmph
Keeway K300 R comparison with similar bikes

Keeway K300 R
Honda CB300R
TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
Zontes 350R
KTM 250 Duke
BMW G 310 RR
KTM RC 200
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
KTM 390 Duke
₹2.65 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹2.75 Lakhs*
₹2.79 Lakhs*
₹2.3 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹2.2 Lakhs*
₹2.17 Lakhs*
₹2.97 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
3.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
75 Reviews
Power
27.88 PS
Power
31.13 PS
Power
35.6 PS
Power
38 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
25.8 PS
Power
27.9 PS
Power
46 PS
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
27.5 Nm
Torque
28.7 Nm
Torque
29 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
19.5 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
286 cc
Engine
312.12 cc
Engine
312.2 cc
Engine
348 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
199.5 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Length
2010 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
1991 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
-
Length
2001 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Keeway K300 R EMI

Select Variant:
Glossy White
292.4 cc | 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
₹ 2.65 Lakhs*
Keeway K300 R User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Very Wild Looking Bike
This bike stands out in its segment with a dashing and smart design. At such an affordable price, it's hard to find a better option. A perfect bikeBy: Sanjay survase (Feb 5, 2025)
Read Full Review
Feels Like a Rocket
This is the best bike and offers great value for money. Its looks are the best, packed with many features, and the mileage is okay.By: Aryann (Jan 5, 2025)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

