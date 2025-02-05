Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 292.4 cc
K300 R: 292.4 cc
Category Average: 33.03 kmpl
K300 R: 32 kmpl
Category Average: 33.53 ps
K300 R: 27.88 ps
Category Average: 159.0 kmph
K300 R: 150.0 kmph
Keeway K300 R is priced between Rs. 2.65 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Keeway K300 R is available in 3 variants - Glossy White, Glassy Red, Glossy Black.
Keeway K300 R comes in one colour options: Red.
Keeway K300 R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 292.4 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Keeway K300 R rivals are Honda CB300R, TVS Apache RTR 310, Benelli TNT 300, TVS Apache RR 310, Zontes 350R, KTM 250 Duke.
Keeway K300 R comes with a mileage of 32 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Max Power
|27.88 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|25 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|32 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|292.4 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|150 kmph
Keeway K300 R
₹2.65 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹2.75 Lakhs*
₹2.79 Lakhs*
₹2.3 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹2.2 Lakhs*
₹2.17 Lakhs*
₹2.97 Lakhs*
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
75 Reviews
Power
27.88 PS
Power
31.13 PS
Power
35.6 PS
Power
38 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
25.8 PS
Power
27.9 PS
Power
46 PS
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
27.5 Nm
Torque
28.7 Nm
Torque
29 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
19.5 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
286 cc
Engine
312.12 cc
Engine
312.2 cc
Engine
348 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
199.5 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Length
2010 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
1991 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
-
Length
2001 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
