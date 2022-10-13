HT Auto
Keeway K300 N On Road Price in Raiganj

2.65 - 2.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
K300 N on Road Price in Raiganj

Keeway K300 N on road price in Raiganj starts from Rs. 3.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway K300 N top variant goes up to Rs. 3.27 Lakhs in Raiganj. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Keeway K300 N Matte White₹ 3.05 Lakhs
Keeway K300 N Matte Red₹ 3.16 Lakhs
Keeway K300 N Matte Black₹ 3.27 Lakhs
Keeway K300 N Variant Wise Price List

Matte White
₹3.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
292.4 cc
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,65,000
RTO
26,500
Insurance
13,146
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Raiganj)
3,04,646
EMI@6,548/mo
Matte Red
₹3.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
292.4 cc
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Matte Black
₹3.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
292.4 cc
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
