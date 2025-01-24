What is the on-road price of Keeway K300 SF in Bengaluru? The on-road price of Keeway K300 SF STD in Bengaluru is Rs. 2.14 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF in Bengaluru? The RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF STD in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 33,766, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Bengaluru? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Bengaluru is Rs. 4,345.