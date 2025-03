Keeway K300 SF Price: Keeway K300 SF is priced at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway K300 SF?

What are the Keeway K300 SF colour options?

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway K300 SF?

Which are the major rivals of Keeway K300 SF?

What is the mileage of Keeway K300 SF?

Keeway K300 SF is priced at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).The Keeway K300 SF is available in 1 variant - STD.Keeway K300 SF comes in three colour options: Matte Black, Matte Red, Matte White.Keeway K300 SF comes with 292.4 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.Keeway K300 SF rivals are Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Keeway K300 SF comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).