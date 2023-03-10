Kawasaki Z H2 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 26.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Kawasaki Z H2 top variant goes up to Rs. 31.30 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price Kawasaki Z H2 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 26.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Kawasaki Z H2 top variant goes up to Rs. 31.30 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Kawasaki Z H2 STD and the most priced model is Kawasaki Z H2 SE. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Z H2 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Kawasaki Z H2 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Z H2 is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 RR which starts at Rs. 20.5 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Honda CBR1000RR-R which starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Norton Commando 961 Sport starting at Rs. 20.99 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Z H2 STD ₹ 26.54 Lakhs Kawasaki Z H2 SE ₹ 31.30 Lakhs