Kawasaki Z H2 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 26.54 Lakhs.
The on road price for Kawasaki Z H2 top variant goes up to Rs. 31.30 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Kawasaki Z H2 STD and the most priced model is Kawasaki Z H2 SE.
Kawasaki Z H2 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Z H2 is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 RR which starts at Rs. 20.5 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Honda CBR1000RR-R which starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Norton Commando 961 Sport starting at Rs. 20.99 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Z H2 STD ₹ 26.54 Lakhs Kawasaki Z H2 SE ₹ 31.30 Lakhs
