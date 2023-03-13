HT Auto
Kawasaki Z900 RS On Road Price in Uttar Kannada

16.47 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Z900 RS on Road Price in Delhi

Kawasaki Z900 RS on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 20.06 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Z900 RS STD₹ 20.06 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Z900 RS Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹20.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
948 cc
109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,47,000
RTO
3,08,460
Insurance
50,559
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Uttar Kannada)
20,06,019
EMI@43,117/mo
