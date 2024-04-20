Currently, the Kawasaki Z900 is available in India for ₹9.38 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing positions it competitively within the segment, offering riders exceptional value for a motorcycle packed with impressive features and powerful performance.

The Kawasaki Z900, a prominent name in the motorcycle landscape, continues to captivate riders with its robust performance and striking design. This middleweight naked bike, known for delivering an exhilarating riding experience, combines style, features, and technological advancements. The 2024 Z900 was launched in India in February 2024 with virtually no changes, cosmetic or otherwise. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has launched the 2025 model year update for the Z900 in the global markets and it is expected to arrive in India later this year.

Kawasaki Z900 Price:

When was the Kawasaki Z900 launched?

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 was launched in India on February 22, 2024. Globally, Kawasaki has launched the 2025 model year update to the middleweight naked bike and it is expected to come to India later this year.

How many variants and colour options of the Kawasaki Z900 are available?

Currently, the Kawasaki Z900 is available at a competitive price of ₹9.38 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in one fully loaded variant in India. Although the colour options were previously more varied, the recent models have focused on refined aesthetic choices, which include two options: Ebony/Metallic Matte Graphene steel grey and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matt Dark Grey. These new dual-tone paint schemes add visual flair and freshen up the bike's design without altering its mechanical aspects.

What features are available in the Kawasaki Z900?

The Kawasaki Z900 is synonymous with a plethora of advanced features aimed at enhancing the rider's experience. Key features include a TFT instrument cluster that displays vital information, including speed, gear position, and mode settings, while also supporting Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone integration. To enhance safety and performance, the Z900 features advanced traction control that adjusts power delivery based on grip. Riders can also select from different riding modes—Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider mode—for a customised experience.

What are the engine and specifications of the Kawasaki Z900?

At the heart of the Kawasaki Z900 lies a 948cc inline four-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled and compliant with the latest BS6 emission norms. The powerplant is engineered for optimum performance, producing a commendable 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission, allowing for smooth gear shifts and powerful acceleration. Furthermore, the upgrades in ECU and ignition timing have resulted in improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions, ensuring that the Z900 meets the demands of today’s environmentally conscious riders.

Front suspension duties are handled by robust 41mm upside-down forks, while the rear features a mono-shock setup, delivering excellent handling and comfort over varied terrains. The braking system comprises dual 300mm petal discs at the front and a single 250mm disc at the rear, augmented by an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for added safety.

What is the Kawasaki Z900's mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Kawasaki Z900 is 17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Kawasaki Z900?

The Z900 features a ground clearance of 145 mm, which supports its agile handling characteristics while navigating urban environments and curvy roads. At 210 kg, the Z900 strikes a balance between stability at high speeds and ease of handling at low speeds. This weight is supported by a trellis frame made of high-tensile steel, ensuring durability and performance. With a seat height of 820 mm, the Z900 accommodates a wide range of rider heights, facilitating comfort and control while riding.

What does the Kawasaki Z900 rival in its segment?

In the competitive middleweight naked bike segment, the Kawasaki Z900 faces challenges from several formidable rivals such as the Yamaha MT-09 and Ducati Monster.