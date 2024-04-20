Z900PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki Z900 Front Right View
View all Images

KAWASAKI Z900

3.0
1 Review
₹9.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Z900 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 776.0 cc

Z900: 948.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.32 kmpl

Z900: 17 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 87.13 ps

Z900: 125.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 198.0 kmph

Z900: 195.0 kmph

Kawasaki Z900 Latest Update

Latest News:

Kawasaki Ninja 500, Z900 and Ninja 650 get benefits of up to ₹45,000
Auto recap, March 29: Nexon EV 45 range test, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features revealed, Kawasaki Z900 design patented

Introduction

The Kawasaki Z900, a prominent name in the motorcycle landscape, continues to captivate riders with its robust performance and striking design. This middleweight naked bike, known for delivering an exhilarating riding experience, combines style, features, and technological advancements. The 2024 Z900 was launched in India in February 2024 with virtually no changes, cosmetic or otherwise. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has launched the 2025 model year update for the Z900 in the global markets and it is expected to arrive in India later this year.

Kawasaki Z900 Price:

Currently, the Kawasaki Z900 is available in India for 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing positions it competitively within the segment, offering riders exceptional value for a motorcycle packed with impressive features and powerful performance.

When was the Kawasaki Z900 launched?

Read More Read More Icon
Kawasaki Z900 Variants
Kawasaki Z900 price starts at ₹ 9.38 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Z900 STD₹9.38 Lakhs*
948 cc
197 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kawasaki Z900 Images

11 images
Kawasaki Z900 Colours

Kawasaki Z900 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Metallic matt dark gray
Metallic matte graphene steel gray

Kawasaki Z900 Specifications and Features

Max Power125 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque98.6 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage17 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine948.0 cc
Max Speed195 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Kawasaki Z900 comparison with similar bikes

Kawasaki Z900
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Trident 660
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
Suzuki GSX-8R
Honda CB650R
Triumph Daytona 660
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R
₹9.38 Lakhs*
₹9.69 Lakhs*
₹11.09 Lakhs*
₹8.12 Lakhs*
₹9.42 Lakhs*
₹9.25 Lakhs*
₹9.2 Lakhs*
₹9.72 Lakhs*
₹8.79 Lakhs*
₹9.99 Lakhs*
Power
125 PS
Power
65 PS
Power
80 PS
Power
81 PS
Power
77 PS
Power
82.93 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
95 PS
Power
75 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Torque
98.6 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Torque
105 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
95.17 PS
Engine
948 cc
Engine
900 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
776 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
649 cc
Kerb Weight
212 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Length
2070 mm
Length
2230 mm
Length
2170 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2155 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2120 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingZ900 vs Bonneville T100Z900 vs Bonneville T120Z900 vs Trident 660Z900 vs Ninja ZX-4RRZ900 vs GSX-8RZ900 vs CB650RZ900 vs Daytona 660Z900 vs Ninja ZX-4RZ900 vs CBR650R
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Extreme Automobiles
B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina, Delhi 110028
+91 - 8448989645
Aurum Automobiles
D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074
+91 - 7065334334
See All Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Z900 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
948 cc | 125 PS @ 9500 rpm
₹ 9.38 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
948 cc | 125 PS @ 9500 rpm
₹9.38 Lakhs*
EMI ₹16517.65/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Kawasaki Z900 User Reviews & Ratings

3
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
0
5 rating
0
Indian best superbike
I liked this motorcycle because of its killer look and design Adored . When he walks the road, people keep looking at him. Indian no.1 superbike By: Shayam varge (Apr 20, 2024)
Read Full Review
Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
