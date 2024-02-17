Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Z650RS on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 7.82 Lakhs.
The on road price for Kawasaki Z650RS top variant goes up to Rs. 7.90 Lakhs in Dehradun.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Kawasaki Z650RS STD and the most priced model is Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition.
Kawasaki Z650RS dealers and showrooms in Dehradun for best offers.
Kawasaki Z650RS on road price breakup in Dehradun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Z650RS is mainly compared to Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO which starts at Rs. 6.89 Lakhs in Dehradun, Benelli Leoncino 500 which starts at Rs. 5.6 Lakhs in Dehradun and Honda CL500 Scrambler starting at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Dehradun.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Z650RS STD ₹ 7.82 Lakhs Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition ₹ 7.90 Lakhs
