Exp. Launch on 31 Oct 2025
Category Average: 500.0 cc
Z500: 451.0 cc
Category Average: 52.41 ps
Z500: 45.4 ps
The Kawasaki Z500 is expected to launch on 31st Oct 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹5.3 Lakhs* Onwards.
The Kawasaki Z500 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Kawasaki Ninja 500, CFMoto 650GT, Yamaha R3 2025, CFMoto 650NK and Benelli 502 C are sought to be the major rivals to Kawasaki Z500.
|Max Power
|45.4 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|42.6 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|451 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
*Ex-showroom price
