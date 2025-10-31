Z500 Launch Date

The Kawasaki Z500 is expected to launch on 31st Oct 2025.

Z500 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹5.3 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Kawasaki Z500 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 451 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

Z500 Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja 500, CFMoto 650GT, Yamaha R3 2025, CFMoto 650NK and Benelli 502 C are sought to be the major rivals to Kawasaki Z500.