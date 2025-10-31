Z500ImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Kawasaki Z500 Front Right View
UPCOMING

KAWASAKI Z500

Exp. Launch on 31 Oct 2025

₹5.3 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Z500 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 500.0 cc

Z500: 451.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 52.41 ps

Z500: 45.4 ps

Kawasaki Z500 Latest Update

Visual Comparison
VS
Kawasaki Z500
Yamaha R3 2025
Front Right View
Kawasaki Z500 Images

1 images
Kawasaki Z500 Specifications and Features

Max Power45.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque42.6 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine451 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Extreme Automobiles
B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina, Delhi 110028
+91 - 8448989645
Aurum Automobiles
D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074
+91 - 7065334334
