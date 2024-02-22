Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki W800 Street on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 8.09 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki W800 Street dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
Kawasaki W800 Street on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki W800 Street is mainly compared to Kawasaki Vulcan S which starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Kawasaki Eliminator 500 which starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs in Vijaywada and Benelli Leoncino 800 starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki W800 Street STD BS6 ₹ 8.09 Lakhs
