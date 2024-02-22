Kawasaki W800 Street on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 8.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki W800 Street on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 8.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki W800 Street dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Kawasaki W800 Street on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki W800 Street is mainly compared to Kawasaki Vulcan S which starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Kawasaki Eliminator 500 which starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Benelli Leoncino 800 starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki W800 Street STD BS6 ₹ 8.61 Lakhs