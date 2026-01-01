hamburger icon
Kawasaki W175 Right Side View
1/10
Kawasaki W175 Left Side View
2/10
Kawasaki W175 Engine
3/10
Kawasaki W175 Front Break View
4/10
Kawasaki W175 Front Suspensioon View
5/10
Kawasaki W175 Front Tyre View
6/10

Kawasaki W175 Street

1.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki W175 Key Specs
Engine177 cc
View all  W175 specs and features

W175 Street

W175 Street Prices

The W175 Street, is listed at ₹1.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

W175 Street Mileage

All variants of the W175 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

W175 Street Colours

The W175 Street is available in 6 colour options: Metallic Ocean Blue, Metallic Moondust Gray, Metallic Graphite Grey, Ebony, Candy Persimmon Red, Candy Emerald Green.

W175 Street Engine and Transmission

The W175 Street is powered by a 177 cc engine.

W175 Street vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the W175's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs or the Honda SP160 priced between ₹1.13 Lakhs - 1.19 Lakhs.

W175 Street Specs & Features

The W175 Street has Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki W175 Street Price

W175 Street

₹1.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,000
RTO
13,230
Insurance
11,990
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,50,220
EMI@3,229/mo
Kawasaki W175 Street Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.1 L
Length
2007 mm
Ground Clearance
152 mm
Wheelbase
1323 mm
Kerb Weight
135.2 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
786.5 mm
Width
806 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
110 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
177 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
65.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Kawasaki W175 Street EMI
EMI2,906 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,35,198
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,35,198
Interest Amount
39,158
Payable Amount
1,74,356

Kawasaki W175 other Variants

W175 Ebony

₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,000
RTO
9,040
Insurance
10,590
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,32,630
EMI@2,851/mo
W175 Candy Persimmon Red

₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,000
RTO
9,200
Insurance
10,624
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,34,824
EMI@2,898/mo
W175 Metallic Graphite Grey

₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,000
RTO
12,750
Insurance
11,750
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,43,500
EMI@3,084/mo
W175 Metallic Ocean Blue

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,000
RTO
13,010
Insurance
11,990
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,000
EMI@3,138/mo
Kawasaki W175 Alternatives

Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
W175vsUnicorn
Honda SP160

Honda SP160

1.13 - 1.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
W175vsSP160
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.05 - 1.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
W175vsPulsar 150
Keeway SR125

Keeway SR125

1.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
W175vsSR125
Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
W175vsFreedom
Honda CB125 Hornet

Honda CB125 Hornet

1.03 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
W175vsCB125 Hornet

view all specs and features

