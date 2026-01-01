|Engine
|177 cc
The W175 Street, is listed at ₹1.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the W175 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The W175 Street is available in 6 colour options: Metallic Ocean Blue, Metallic Moondust Gray, Metallic Graphite Grey, Ebony, Candy Persimmon Red, Candy Emerald Green.
The W175 Street is powered by a 177 cc engine.
In the W175's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs or the Honda SP160 priced between ₹1.13 Lakhs - 1.19 Lakhs.
The W175 Street has Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.