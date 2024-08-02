W175PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki W175 Right Side View
View all Images

KAWASAKI  W175

Launched in Sept 2022

5.0
1 Review
₹1.22 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
W175 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.5 cc

W175: 177.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 48.5 kmpl

W175: 45 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 12.62 ps

W175: 13.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 95.0 kmph

W175: 110.0 kmph

Kawasaki W175 Latest Update

Latest News:

Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by ₹25,000

Kawasaki W175 Price:

Kawasaki W175 is priced between Rs. 1.22 - 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kawasaki W175?

The Kawasaki W175 is available in 5 variants - Ebony, Candy Persimmon Red, Metallic Graphite Grey, Metallic Ocean Blue, Street.

Kawasaki W175 Variants
Kawasaki W175 price starts at ₹ 1.22 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
5 Variants Available
W175 Ebony₹1.22 Lakhs*
177 cc
110 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V 6Ah
ABS: Single Channel
W175 Candy Persimmon Red₹1.24 Lakhs*
177 cc
110 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V 6Ah
ABS: Single Channel
W175 Metallic Graphite Grey₹1.29 Lakhs*
177 cc
110 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V 6Ah
ABS: Single Channel
W175 Metallic Ocean Blue₹1.31 Lakhs*
177 cc
110 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V 6Ah
ABS: Single Channel
W175 Street₹1.35 Lakhs*
177 cc
110 kmph
Body Graphics
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
ABS: Single Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kawasaki W175 Images

10 images
Kawasaki W175 Colours

Kawasaki W175 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Candy emerald green
Candy persimmon red
Ebony
Metallic graphite grey
Metallic moondust gray
Metallic ocean blue

Kawasaki W175 Specifications and Features

Max Power13 PS
Body TypeStreet Bikes, Commuter Bikes
Max Torque13.2 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage45 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine177 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed110 kmph
Kawasaki W175 comparison with similar bikes

Kawasaki W175
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
QJ Motor SRC 250
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.43 Lakhs*
₹1.45 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.1
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
13 PS
Power
15 PS
Power
19.03 PS
Power
19.03 PS
Power
17.64 PS
Torque
13.2 Nm
Torque
13.7 Nm
Torque
17.55 Nm
Torque
17.55 Nm
Torque
17 Nm
Engine
177 cc
Engine
160 cc
Engine
220
Engine
220 cc
Engine
249 cc
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Length
2005 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2070 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewing W175 vs Avenger Street 160, W175 vs Avenger 220 Street, W175 vs Avenger Cruise 220, W175 vs SRC 250
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Extreme Automobiles
B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina, Delhi 110028
+91 - 8448989645
Aurum Automobiles
D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074
+91 - 7065334334
See All Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki W175 EMI

Ebony
13 PS @ 7500 rpm | 110 kmph | 480 km
₹1.22 Lakhs*
Candy Persimmon Red
13 PS @ 7500 rpm | 110 kmph | 480 km
₹1.24 Lakhs*
Metallic Graphite Grey
13 PS @ 7500 rpm | 110 kmph | 480 km
₹1.29 Lakhs*
Metallic Ocean Blue
13 PS @ 7500 rpm | 110 kmph | 480 km
₹1.31 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2278.55/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Kawasaki W175 User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Off road rider with sturdy wheeling
Stunning look with predominant colors of green,grey and yellow. The bike gives instant power on all types of roads. The bike provides abs braking system with good mileage and performance. It has the lavish and lethargic looks and seat length is good for pillion rider comfort.By: Suresh Kumar d (Aug 2, 2024)
