Kawasaki W175 Price:
Kawasaki W175 is priced between Rs. 1.22 - 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Kawasaki W175?
The Kawasaki W175 is available in 5 variants - Ebony, Candy Persimmon Red, Metallic Graphite Grey, Metallic Ocean Blue, Street.
What are the Kawasaki W175 colour options?
Kawasaki W175 comes in six colour options: Candy Emerald Green, Candy Persimmon Red, Ebony, Metallic Graphite Grey, Metallic Moondust Gray, Metallic Ocean Blue.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki W175?
Kawasaki W175 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 177 cc engine, and features a Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of Kawasaki W175?
Kawasaki W175 rivals are Honda SP160, Honda Unicorn, Bajaj Pulsar 150, Keeway SR125, PURE EV EcoDryft, PURE EV eTryst 350.
What is the mileage of Kawasaki W175?
Kawasaki W175 comes with a mileage of 45 kmpl (Company claimed).