Kawasaki Vulcan S On Road Price in Surat

Kawasaki Vulcan S 1630605415170
1/18
Kawasaki Vulcan S 1630605415901
2/18
Kawasaki Vulcan S 1630605417197
3/18
Kawasaki Vulcan S 1630605418077
4/18
Kawasaki Vulcan S 1630605418816
5/18
Kawasaki Vulcan S 1630605418861
View all Images
6/18
6.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Vulcan S Price in Surat

Kawasaki Vulcan S on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 6.69 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS BS6₹ 6.69 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Vulcan S Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
ABS BS6
₹6.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,10,000
RTO
36,600
Insurance
22,595
On-Road Price in Surat
6,69,195
EMI@14,384/mo
Close

Kawasaki Vulcan S Alternatives

Kawasaki Eliminator 500

Kawasaki Eliminator 500

5.62 Lakhs
Eliminator 500 Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 700

Triumph Bonneville 700

5.5 Lakhs Onwards
Kawasaki Vulcan S News

Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
The 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S is now available in the Metallic Matte Carbon Gray colour scheme.
2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched at 7.10 lakh in India. Check details
4 Apr 2023
Despite being cruisers, the design of both motorcycles is quite different.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Which cruiser to buy?
9 Mar 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
13 Mar 2024
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
