Kawasaki Versys 650 On Road Price in Bengaluru

8.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Versys 650 Price in Bengaluru

Kawasaki Versys 650 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 8.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6₹ 8.44 Lakhs
Kawasaki Versys 650 Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
ABS BS6
₹8.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,94,000
RTO
1,24,920
Insurance
24,597
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
8,43,517
EMI@18,130/mo
Kawasaki Versys 650 Alternatives

Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

7.2 - 7.5 Lakhs
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Kawasaki Versys 650 News

The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
10 Dec 2023
Both road-biased adventure tourers look radically different from each other.&nbsp;
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Price, specs & hardware compared
6 Oct 2022
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with major updates. &nbsp;
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India with Traction Control, TFT Cluster
29 Jun 2022
The new MY22 Versys 650 is likely to cost around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 - 50,000 over the previous model.
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 India launch around the corner
15 Jun 2022
Thanks to the new discount, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is now currently available for purchase at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.45 lakh.
Kawasaki India announces 70,000 discount on Versys 650
20 Apr 2022
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
