Kawasaki Versys 650 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 8.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Versys 650 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 8.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Versys 650 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Kawasaki Versys 650 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is mainly compared to Moto Morini X-Cape which starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Honda NX500 starting at Rs. 5.9 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6 ₹ 8.44 Lakhs