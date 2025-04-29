Versys 650PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki Versys 650 Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

KAWASAKI Versys 650

Launch Date: 29 Apr 2025

₹7.93 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Versys 650 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 649.0 cc

Versys 650: 649.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.11 kmpl

Versys 650: 20 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 74.0 ps

Versys 650: 67.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 210.0 kmph

Versys 650: 200.0 kmph

Kawasaki Versys 650 Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at ₹7.93 lakh, gets a price hike of ₹16,000
Kawasaki Versys 650, Ninja 1100SX and ZX-10R get benefits of up to ₹30,000

Kawasaki Versys 650
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Seat View
Suspension View
Speedometer View
Front Right View
Left View
Kawasaki Versys 650 Variants
Kawasaki Versys 650 price starts at ₹ 7.93 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Versys 650 STD₹7.93 Lakhs*
649 cc
200 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kawasaki Versys 650 Images

13 images
View All Versys 650 Images

Kawasaki Versys 650 Colours

Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Metallic matte dark gray

Kawasaki Versys 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power67 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Max Torque61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage20 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine649 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed200 kmph
View all Versys 650 specs and features

Kawasaki Versys 650 comparison with similar bikes

Kawasaki Versys 650
Moto Morini X-Cape
₹7.77 Lakhs*
₹5.99 Lakhs*
Power
67 PS
Power
60.8 PS
Torque
61 Nm
Torque
54 Nm
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Length
2165 mm
Length
2200 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Currently viewingVersys 650 vs X-Cape
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Extreme Automobiles
B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina, Delhi 110028
+91 - 8448989645
Aurum Automobiles
D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074
+91 - 7065334334
See All Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Versys 650 EMI

ABS BS6
67 PS @ 8500 rpm | 199 kmph | 407.4 km
₹ 7.77 Lakhs*
ABS BS6
67 PS @ 8500 rpm | 199 kmph | 407.4 km
₹7.77 Lakhs*
EMI ₹13547.41/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Adventure Tourer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Adventure Tourer Bikes
