Kawasaki Versys 650



The Versys 650 from Kawasaki is a middle-weight adventure motorcycle. It is for the riders who like to go off the road on their route.



Kawasaki Versys 650 Launch Date:



The STD version of this bike was launched to India sometime in Apr 2025.



Kawasaki Versys 650 Price:



The Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in one standard variant and costs Rs. 7,93,000 ex-showroom in Delhi.



Kawasaki Versys 650 Design:



The design and styling is very similar to its litre-class adventure tourer. It has a raised front upper cowl and a taller stance. The rear back-link suspension is exposed and adds to the design similar to Kawasaki’s Vulcan S and older ER-6f (Ninja 650R). The Versys 650 is available in two colour schemes, Lime Green with hints of black and silver. The second scheme is Metallic Phantom Silver in glossy black with hints of gray and red.



Kawasaki Versys 650 Dimension:



The seat is tall at a height of 845 mm and the ground clearance is 170 mm allowing the bike to deal with off-roads better. The front gets hydraulic fork suspension and the rear gets a horizontal back-link suspension with adjustable preload. The Versys 650 has a kerb weight of 219 kilograms.



Kawasaki Versys 650 Features:



The Versys 650 gets a multi-purpose digital TFT colour instrument cluster which has Bluetooth connectivity through the ‘Rideology’ app. The Versys 650 gets a twin LED headlight setup. The windshield on this adventurer is 4-step adjustable without tools, right from the rider’s seat. Since it can go off-roading sometimes, the Versys 650 gets KTRC (Kawasaki TRaction Control) with two modes. A USB charger comes as an accessory.



Kawasaki Versys 650 Engine and Performance:



A 649cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin cylinder engine powers the Versys 650. It churns out 66 PS power at 8,500 RPM and 61 Nm torque at 7,000 RPM. It also gets a four valve per cylinder configuration for better power and efficiency. The mill is mated to a 6-speed transmission.



Kawasaki Versys 650 Mileage:



The Versys 650 returns a mileage between 22 to 26 kilometers a litre. It has a fuel tank capacity of 21 litres.



Kawasaki Versys 650 Rivals:



Rivals to the Versys 650 include Suzuki V-Strom 650, Honda CB500 X, Yamaha Ténéré 700, Benelli TRK 502, Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, Moto Guzzi V85 TT, CF Moto 650 MT, KTM 890 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW F 850 GS and Royal Enfield Himalayan.