Kawasaki Versys 1000 on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 12.91 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Versys 1000 dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
Kawasaki Versys 1000 on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 is mainly compared to BMW F 850 GS which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Vijaywada, BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs in Vijaywada and KTM 890 Adventure starting at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Versys 1000 STD BS6 ₹ 12.91 Lakhs
