Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Road Price in Vijaywada

12.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Vijaywada
Versys 1000 Price in Vijaywada

Kawasaki Versys 1000 on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 12.91 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Versys 1000 STD BS6₹ 12.91 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Versys 1000 Variant Wise Price List in Vijaywada

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD BS6
₹12.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1043 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,55,000
RTO
92,400
Insurance
31,832
Accessories Charges
11,550
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Vijaywada)
12,90,782
EMI@27,744/mo
Kawasaki Versys 1000 News

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets new colours options for MY2023
2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 tourer launched in India, priced at 12.19 Lakh
14 Mar 2023
Kawasaki has also rolled out the K-Care package on the new Versys 1000.
2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 goes on sale in India at 11.55 lakh
30 Oct 2021
Expect the Versys 1000 base to be launched in the Indian market in early 2022 as a completely built-up (CBU) unit.
More affordable 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 breaks cover: Things to note
7 Oct 2021
The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
22 Feb 2024
The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 replaces the Ninja 400 and will do the same in India when it arrives in a few days
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 teased for India. Launch soon
19 Feb 2024
