Kawasaki Versys 1000 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 12.66 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Versys 1000 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 12.66 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Versys 1000 dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Kawasaki Versys 1000 on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE which starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs in Surat, BMW F 850 GS which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Surat and BMW F 750 GS starting at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Versys 1000 STD BS6 ₹ 12.66 Lakhs