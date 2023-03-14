HT Auto
Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Road Price in Kozhikode

Kawasaki Versys 1000 1630605444651
Kawasaki Versys 1000 1630605444754
Kawasaki Versys 1000 1630605445708
Kawasaki Versys 1000 1630605447176
Kawasaki Versys 1000 1630605448163
Kawasaki Versys 1000 1630605448982
13.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kozhikode
Versys 1000 Price in Kozhikode

Kawasaki Versys 1000 on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 13.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Versys 1000 STD BS6₹ 13.81 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Versys 1000 Variant Wise Price List in Kozhikode

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD BS6
₹13.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1043 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,19,000
RTO
2,23,800
Insurance
30,012
Accessories Charges
8,392
On-Road Price in Kozhikode
13,81,204
EMI@29,687/mo
Kawasaki Versys 1000 Alternatives

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
V-Strom 800 DE Price in Kozhikode
BMW F 850 GS

BMW F 850 GS

12.95 Lakhs Onwards
F 850 GS Price in Kozhikode
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
BMW F 900 XR

BMW F 900 XR

10.95 - 12.4 Lakhs
F 900 XR Price in Kozhikode
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

11.95 Lakhs Onwards
Tiger 850 Sport Price in Kozhikode
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs
Ninja 1000SX Price in Kozhikode

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Versys 1000 News

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets new colours options for MY2023
2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 tourer launched in India, priced at 12.19 Lakh
14 Mar 2023
Kawasaki has also rolled out the K-Care package on the new Versys 1000.
2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 goes on sale in India at 11.55 lakh
30 Oct 2021
Expect the Versys 1000 base to be launched in the Indian market in early 2022 as a completely built-up (CBU) unit.
More affordable 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 breaks cover: Things to note
7 Oct 2021
The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
 Kawasaki Versys 1000 News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
