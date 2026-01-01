|Engine
|296 cc
The Versys X 300 STD, is listed at ₹3.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Versys X 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Versys X 300 STD is available in 2 colour options: Candy Lime Green And Metallic Flat Spark Black, Metallic Ocean Blue And Pearl Robotic White.
The Versys X 300 STD is powered by a 296 cc engine.
The Versys X 300 STD has Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.