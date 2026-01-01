hamburger icon
Kawasaki Versys X 300
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Left View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Front View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Rear View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Rear Left View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Engine View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD

3.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Key Specs
Engine296 cc
Versys X 300 STD

Versys X 300 STD Prices

The Versys X 300 STD, is listed at ₹3.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Versys X 300 STD Mileage

All variants of the Versys X 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Versys X 300 STD Colours

The Versys X 300 STD is available in 2 colour options: Candy Lime Green And Metallic Flat Spark Black, Metallic Ocean Blue And Pearl Robotic White.

Versys X 300 STD Engine and Transmission

The Versys X 300 STD is powered by a 296 cc engine.

Versys X 300 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Versys X 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KLX230RS priced between ₹1.79 Lakhs - 4.81 Lakhs or the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.94 Lakhs.

Versys X 300 STD Specs & Features

The Versys X 300 STD has Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD Price

Versys X 300 STD

₹3.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,49,000
RTO
27,920
Insurance
14,559
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,91,479
EMI@8,414/mo
Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Height
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
860 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
39PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
26 Nm @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
296 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, Parallel Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, 41 mm, Travel - 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Bottom Link Uni Trak, Gas Charged Shock And Spring Preload Adjustability, Travel - 148 mm

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD EMI
EMI7,573 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,52,331
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,52,331
Interest Amount
1,02,047
Payable Amount
4,54,378

Kawasaki Versys X 300 Alternatives

Kawasaki KLX230RS

Kawasaki KLX230RS

1.79 - 4.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Versys X 300vsKLX230RS
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Versys X 300vsScrambler 400 XC
KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.41 - 3.54 LakhsEx-Showroom
Versys X 300vs390 Enduro R
Kawasaki KX65

Kawasaki KX65

3.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Versys X 300vsKX65
Kawasaki KLX 110RL

Kawasaki KLX 110RL

2.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
Versys X 300vsKLX 110RL

view all specs and features

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

